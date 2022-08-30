Insider Buying: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. 535,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cross Country Healthcare

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

