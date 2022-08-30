Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Purchases 387 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker bought 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,351.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,821,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GNTY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,213. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $418.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

