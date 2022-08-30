Insider Buying: Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) Insider Acquires C$171,019.96 in Stock

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$171,019.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,442,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,179,550.56.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 34,900 shares of Steppe Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$38,362.08.

On Friday, August 19th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 129,700 shares of Steppe Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$142,592.18.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 179,800 shares of Steppe Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$197,330.50.

STGO traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,736. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.29. The company has a market cap of C$75.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,271.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Steppe Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.95 and a 52-week high of C$1.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STGO. Couloir Capital raised their price objective on shares of Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.37 target price on shares of Steppe Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

