Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CXW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. 663,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,210. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

CoreCivic Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. FMR LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,238,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,627,000 after buying an additional 189,905 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 6.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,860,000 after buying an additional 528,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,105,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CoreCivic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,895,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CoreCivic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,167,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.