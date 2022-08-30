Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CXW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. 663,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,210. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
