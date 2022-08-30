Insider Selling: Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells 44,363 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,860,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $191,558,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

