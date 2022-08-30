Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Chairman Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. 4,502,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,556,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.