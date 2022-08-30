Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

