Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.16% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 471.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PPA traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,415. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.41.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

