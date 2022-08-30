Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.80%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
