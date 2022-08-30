Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 30th (AZRE, BWLLY, CABA, CDUAF, CDW, CRRFY, CU, EGAN, GRTNF, KGSPY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 30th:

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $41.50 target price on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$41.50 target price on the stock.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Itau BBA Securities currently has $14.50 target price on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. to a market perform rating. They currently have $14.50 price target on the stock.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

