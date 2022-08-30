Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 30th (AZRE, BWLLY, CABA, CDUAF, CDW, CRRFY, CU, EGAN, GRTNF, KGSPY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 30th:
Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.
BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $41.50 target price on the stock.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Itau BBA Securities currently has $14.50 target price on the stock.
Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
