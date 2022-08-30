Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/25/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2022 – vTv Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $1.50 to $2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of VTVT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,861. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.17.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
