Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/25/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – vTv Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $1.50 to $2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/24/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/16/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of VTVT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,861. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

