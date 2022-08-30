IOI Token Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One IOI Token coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOI Token has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOI Token has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00134137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081568 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

