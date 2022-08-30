IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.06.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.13. 3,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,163. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

