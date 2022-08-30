iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 74,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.30. 133,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,396. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

