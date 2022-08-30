iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 242,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,167. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $117.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

