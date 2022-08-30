iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 110,132 shares.The stock last traded at $58.58 and had previously closed at $59.13.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
