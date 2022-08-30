iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIAGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 110,132 shares.The stock last traded at $58.58 and had previously closed at $59.13.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

(Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.