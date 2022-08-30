iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 110,132 shares.The stock last traded at $58.58 and had previously closed at $59.13.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.