iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.14. 253,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,523. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

