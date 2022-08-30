iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

EFV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,538 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

