iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.33

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 311738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 62,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after buying an additional 242,080 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 418,468.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 611,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 610,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 61,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

