iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Position Raised by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 5.0% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 123,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,974,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

INDA stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,313 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.