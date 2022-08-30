iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWB stock opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.04. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.