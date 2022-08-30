iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.9% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 86,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 345,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 223,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

