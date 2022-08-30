iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned about 0.34% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $27,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. 65,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,109. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02.

