Ispolink (ISP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $661,935.00

Ispolink (ISP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $661,935.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00134421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081185 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Ispolink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. "

