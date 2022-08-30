ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITTOY traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. 206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $16.82.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

