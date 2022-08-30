ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ITTOY traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. 206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $16.82.
