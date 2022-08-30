Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.12. 1,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,790. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.