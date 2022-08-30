J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.32 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 billion.

SJM stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.81. The stock had a trading volume of 663,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,212. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.45. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.82.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

