Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Up 9.4% in August

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 904,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Jabil Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE JBL traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. 31,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,991. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 666,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 677.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

