Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCIC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ JCIC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 555,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,676. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Jack Creek Investment has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

