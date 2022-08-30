Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JXN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

