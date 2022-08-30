Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,563 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jackson Financial by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 546,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

