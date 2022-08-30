Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $130.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RJF. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.