JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Increases Dividend to $5.00 Per Share

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from JG Boswell’s previous dividend of $4.50.
JG Boswell Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS BWEL opened at $931.00 on Tuesday. JG Boswell has a 12 month low of $841.00 and a 12 month high of $1,111.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $943.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $972.56.
JG Boswell Company Profile
