JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Forge Global Trading Up 10.2 %

NYSE:FRGE opened at $3.45 on Friday. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.