JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Down 9.4%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $27.89. 37,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 486,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

Several research firms have commented on YY. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.61.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 82.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 23.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 41.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 240.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 258.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

