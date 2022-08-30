JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 255

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 229.29 ($2.77).

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at GBX 239.20 ($2.89) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.91. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 168.10 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 248.40 ($3.00). The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of £753.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.45.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

