Juan Andres Sells 839 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $330,480.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $383,606.20.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $335,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $337,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $309,700.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

Moderna Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $135.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.19.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Moderna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.