Juan Andres Sells 839 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $330,480.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $383,606.20.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $335,980.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $337,760.00.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $309,700.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.
Moderna Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $135.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.19.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Moderna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
