Juggernaut (JGN) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $134,934.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00134271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081796 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

