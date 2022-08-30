junca Cash (JCC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million

junca Cash (JCC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One junca Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. junca Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $50,093.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, junca Cash has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00813360 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About junca Cash
junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. The official website for junca Cash is junca-cash.world. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling junca Cash
