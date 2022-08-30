Kambria Reaches One Day Volume of $2,877.00 (KAT)

Kambria (KAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Kambria coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kambria has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Kambria has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $2,877.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.84 or 0.99757823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00059522 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00225774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00142249 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00239249 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00056453 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. The official website for Kambria is kambria.io. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kambria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

