Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$70.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.21.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:CM opened at C$64.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$105.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$59.03 and a 52 week high of C$83.75. The stock has a market cap of C$58.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.96%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.