Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of KTCC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,769. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.54.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
