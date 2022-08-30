Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of KTCC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,769. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

