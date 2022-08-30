Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days.

Keyence Stock Down 2.8 %

KYCCF traded down $10.99 on Tuesday, hitting $378.00. 6,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.63 and a 200-day moving average of $411.63. Keyence has a 12-month low of $327.80 and a 12-month high of $711.32.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

