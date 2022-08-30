Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) PT Lowered to C$0.45

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 246.15% from the company’s current price.

Shares of KHRN remained flat at C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. 17,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,925. Khiron Life Sciences has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

