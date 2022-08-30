Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) PT Lowered to C$0.45

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 246.15% from the company’s current price.
Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of KHRN remained flat at C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. 17,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,925. Khiron Life Sciences has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.