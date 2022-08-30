Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,552,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

KMB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

