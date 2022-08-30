Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in August

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.9 %

KNRRY traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. 108,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,729. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

