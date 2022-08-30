KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Reaches $8.98 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $883.55 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for $8.98 or 0.00045161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00134137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081568 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.