Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 6,080,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 775,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

KURA stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,892. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $929.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $123,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.