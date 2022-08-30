Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in August

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the July 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kutcho Copper Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KCCFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. Kutcho Copper has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

