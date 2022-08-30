Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in August

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 906,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,998.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kyowa Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
Kyowa Kirin Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF remained flat at $22.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kyowa Kirin has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.
About Kyowa Kirin
Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyowa Kirin (KYKOF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.